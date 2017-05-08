Lululemon Athletica brings Sweatlife event to London

Sweatlife the Festival is taking place on 22 July at London's Tobacco Dock and is dedicated to sweat, yoga, personal development and relationships and aims to showcase the best of wellness in London. It will feature sessions led by a crew of local 'sweatxperts' in yoga, boxing, pilates, spin, barre, bootcamp, dance, rowing and crossfit. The brand has partnered with a number of London studios for the sessions, such as Barry's Bootcamp, The Foundry, Bandforce, Breathe Studio and Xtend Barre.

Attendees will also be able to discover the world of rowing with a workshop led by a former Olympian, paddle their way to the top in a ping pong tournament or take a nice, long soak in a gong bath. Guests can also 'train their brain' with sessions focusing on confidence, how to craft your dream career and building a positive mindset.

The event will also feature a Lululemon pop-up shop.

In January, Lululemon Athletica brought a touch of serenity to London's public transport users, with the launch of the UK's first meditation bus.

