Lufthansa unveils catwalk at 10,000 metres

German airline Lufthansa is staging a fashion show on a flight from Frankfurt to New York today (8 February) in celebration of New York Fashion Week.

Passengers on flight LH400 from Frankfurt to New York will be treated to a preview of New York fashion designer Rubin Singer's latest women’s collection. Guests on the plane will get an exclusive glimpse of the designs before the official fashion show takes place.

The airline's crew will also be getting into the fashion week spirit with uniforms inspired by looks from the past 60 years. The airplane itself will also be given a 70s makeover. Guests on board are invited to take part irrespective of whether they are a first or standard class passenger.

In addition, models will be presenting the new Navitimer Heritage design by watch brand Breitling, and Lufthansa will be inviting selected participants to an exclusive Breitling event in New York.

Models on board will be styled using Redken, and passengers will receive an amenity bag including a selection of Redken cosmetic products. The airline will also hold a raffle, during which guests will have the chance to win a Redken makeover with a professional make-up artist. The winner will enter the upper deck, with the models, VIPs and media representatives, to undergo the makeover and prepare to enter New York in style.

Last month, airline JetBlue surprised passers-by at New York's Jamaica Station with an immersive activation. Also last month, Swiss International Airlines staged an event designed to refine British queuing techniques.

