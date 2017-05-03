London & Partners hires Laura Citron as chief executive officer

Citron joins from advertising and marketing agency WPP, where she served as managing director of the Government and public sector practice, leading hubs in London, Beirut, Nairobi, Brussels, Singapore and Sydney. She has also had roles at WPP in Russia, and has worked as a public servant for a number of years in London and Brussels.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "As London and the rest of the UK enters such a significant period in our history, it has never been more important that we continue to tell the world that London is Open, that our city is the business capital of the world, and that we welcome people from all over the globe. I believe that Laura is well placed to help me tell London’s story and cement our standing as the world’s only truly global city."

Laura Citron added: "There has never been a more crucial time to make sure London continues to be the greatest city in which to invest, study and visit. As a Londoner I can’t think of a better job than promoting the city I love and I am looking forward to working with the Mayor of London and my new team at London & Partners."

Citron joins the London & Partners team as the company prepares to deliver London Tech Week in June and celebrate London’s Autumn Season of Culture in August.

Last August, London & Partners announced a partnership with KNect365 for London Tech Week 2017.

More: London Tech Week 2017 is set to host the UK's first professional drone race.

