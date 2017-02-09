London Eye to transform into digital love letter for Valentine's Day

A social media campaign has been launched to light up The Coca-Cola London Eye pink in celebration of Valentine's Day.

People are being asked to share their favourite London views on their social platforms using the hashtag #EyeLoveLondon. Each posted image will help to light up the London Eye in a pink hue, transforming it into a giant digital love letter.

The experience will begin at 6pm, with the London Eye being turned a dark purple colour. As more messages come through, the iconic London landmark will gradually become pink. Every hour, the Eye will pulsate for one minute, mimicking a beating heart at London's centre.

For those wanting an even more romantic experience, the London Eye is also available to book for Valentine's Day. Guests can attend a champagne experience, or book 'Cupid's Castle'; a private capsule for two with complimentary champagne and chocolates served by a personal host.

As part of a separate Valentine's campaign, the London Eye has partnered with dating app Bumble to offer a special first date experience for singles. Last month, Cadbury launched its Creme Egg Hunting Lodge at the London Eye.

