London Eye partners with Bumble for Valentine's Day experience

The Coca-Cola London Eye has teamed up with dating app, Bumble, to offer a special first date experience for single people on Valentine's Day.

The dedicated Bumble capsule on the London Eye will host 20 single men and women as they meet for the first time. The group will be met by a London Eye representative on arrival and will be able to enjoy Pommery Brut Royal Champagne during the experience against a backdrop of London’s iconic skyline.

Consumers must register their interest with the London Eye team and places will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Valentine's Day brand experiences this year include Paperchase's Love Week and Pandora's bespoke photobooth experience.

For Valentine's Day last year, Bompas & Parr launched a colour-changing flower shop with Perrier-Jouët.

