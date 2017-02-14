London announced as destination for MTV EMAs

London has been announced as the host city for the 2017 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) for the first time in 21 years.

The 24th EMAs will be held at SSE Arena in Wembley on 12 November this year. The news was announced by London Mayor Sadiq Khan at a launch event this morning (14 February).

The awards haven't taken place in London since 1996, when they took place at Alexandra Palace, but they have been hosted by other UK cities including Edinburgh in 2003, Liverpool in 2008, Belfast in 2011 and Glasgow in 2014.

Last year's event took place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and featured performances from The Weekend, Green Day and Bruno Mars.

Georgina Warren, major events culture & entertainment lead at London & Partners, said: "We are delighted that the EMAs are returning to London this year. Our vibrant city is one of the world’s leading creative hubs and this event will underline London’s home grown talent, innovative entertainment venues and cutting-edge music scene, whilst showcasing the capital to millions of music fans across Europe and around the world."

Earlier this month, Mastercard launched a pop-up record store to celebrate the Grammys, which took place on 12 February. In January, the organisers of Glastonbury festival announced the launch of a new festival, Variety Bazaar.

