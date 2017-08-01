Logic Vapes stages first festival activity

Logic will create a Logic Vape Zone as a place for guests to take time out and enjoy a coffee or cold drink at a number of festivals including Boomtown and Reading Festival. The experience has already taken place at Wireless, Lovebox, Citadel, and the last ever Secret Garden Party.

The activity focuses on the capsule vape system Logic Pro and the refillable vape system Logic LQD, and works as a space for adults to charge their vaping devices during the course of the festival. Logic specialists are on hand to assist consumers with the products, demonstrating how to set up the devices and showing adult vapers how to use the liquid delivery methods.

More: Kia activated at Lovebox and Wireless festival, inviting guests to a roller disco. Jägermeister has brought its Jägerhaus back to UK festivals this summer, visiting Lovebox, Citadel, Kendal Calling and Bestival.

