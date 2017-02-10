Lionsgate teams with LA Tourism for BAFTA Awards party

Lionsgate, the studio behind hit movie La La Land, is collaborating with Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board to sponsor their first-ever after party at the UK's BAFTA Awards.

The party is taking place on 12 February in London, with the sponsorship further promoting the release of the movie and its biggest star, the city of Los Angeles.

Francine Sheridan, director, Europe and Middle East at Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board said: "We are very excited to partner with Lionsgate to be the official sponsors and co-hosts of their post BAFTA 2017 celebration. La La Land is a love letter to the city and truly illustrates the magic of modern-day LA. In January we hosted two private screenings of this award winning movie in both London and Dublin for our trade partners which was a great opportunity to showcase the LA venues and product in the film. We hope people will become inspired by what they see and want to visit Los Angeles."

Mobile network brand EE has unveiled the world's first 'Roboselfie', which will appear on the BAFTAs red carpet to enable fans get a photo with their favourite celebrity. Last year, Grey Goose launched a film-inspired pop-up bar in celebration of the BAFTAs.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.