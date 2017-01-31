Light & Free partners with Spotify for music activation

Danone brand Light & Free has teamed up with Spotify UK for a year-long partnership to strengthen connections between the Greek-style yoghurt brand and a music-loving audience.

Spotify has partnered with Light & Free to offer unique music prizes throughout 2017 where an small group of winners will see their favourite top-tier artists perform. These unplugged sessions will give fans a chance to watch their favourite artists up close with the chance to enjoy the feeling of Light & Free at first hand in uniquely designed spaces.

Francois Brugiere, marketing manager at Danone Dairies, said: "Entering into the world of music is an innovative way for us to bring the feeling of ‘Light & Free’ to our audience. With this partnership, we are able to give something back to audiences not only through content and music but also in terms of delivering unique experiences that money can’t buy."

Light & Free, which entered the UK with music at its core through a launch campaign featuring the Labrinth track ‘Express Yourself’, will partner with Spotify and eight lifestyle-focused social media influencers to reach young people who use music as a way of taking time out from their stressful lives.

Based around a series of music experiences and Spotify playlists, the activity, run in collaboration with MEC Wavemaker, kicks off tomorrow (1 February) and will run throughout 2017. The visual identity was created in partnership with fellow WPP agency, Wunderman UK.

Each artist will be announced on Spotify via homepage takeovers and audio ads as the competitions begin. with the first being unveiled on 20 February. In addition, Light & Free, Spotify, and their social influencer friends will create exclusive playlists that express different shades of enjoying "feeling Light & Free."

Danny Weitzkorn, a director at MEC Wavemaker, said: "The Spotify partnership is an exciting opportunity to reach the Light & Free audience through one of its main passion points, music."

Chris Forrester, country manager at Spotify, added: "In the past few years, Spotify has witnessed a huge consumer trend towards moment-based music listening. In being the first brand to run a UK-based campaign around Spotify's 'Chill' music moment, Light & Free has created the perfect opportunity to bring the brand attributes of Light & Free to an audience of relaxed and engaged music fans."

In October, experiential marketing agency Mars Events was appointed by Danone UK to conceptualise, produce and activate a brand experience campaign for the relaunch of the Activia yoghurt brand. The Activia brand has previously run activity including interactive shopper pop-ups.

