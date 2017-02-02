Liberty to host chocolate pop-up

Mast is a premier purveyor of 'bean to bar' chocolate and one of Mast’s chocolatiers will be installed in Liberty's Carnaby Street window from the 10-12 February, where they will be creating handcrafted confections for purchase while teaching customers how chocolate is made.
The chocolate brand is also taking part in a worshop at the store on 8 February, ahead of the window pop-up. Lani Kingston of Mast London will offer an in-depth look at the Mast method, leading guests through the chocolate-making process that happens daily at Mast's Shoreditch flagship, as well as its other flagships in LA and Brooklyn.
Guests will learn about best practices in cacao sourcing, roasting, winnowing, grinding, tempering and hand wrapping from one of London’s premier educators and food historians, followed by a Q&A session.
Mast’s limited edition Valentine’s Day chocolate collection will also be available to buy during the pop-up, including an exclusive 12 bar collection.
In November, liquor brand Cointreau unveiled a bespoke photobooth in the window of Liberty London. The store also teamed up with Cancer Research UK for a late-night shopping event last April, in aid of the charity's Women of Influence campaign.
