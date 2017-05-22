LG to host Instagram workshop

Electronics brand LG is set to host an Instagram workshop with paper artist and photographer Paperboyo at the brand's 'Paper-thin Home' in London's Old Spitalfields Market.

The workshop will take place on 28 May, and is designed to celebrate the launch of the world’s first Wallpaper TV - the LG Signature OLED TV W.

LG's Paper-thin Home has been created to showcase the "Wallpaper-thin" W TV, and Paperboyo will be onsite to teach Londoners how to make their own props from paper during a two hour session, which culminates with a photography workshop so attendees can recreate his signature style.

The space will also showcase other household items which have been created from paper, and features furniture inspired by Paperboyo's artwork to show that most household items won’t work when slimmed down. However, the brand's latest TV is fully functional at less than 4mm in depth.

In March, LG appointed agency Brand & Deliver for a 12 month contract.

