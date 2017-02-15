Legoland to celebrate Lego Batman Movie with special event

Legoland Parks and Discovery Centres will mark Warner Bros' new Lego Batman Movie with an immersive special event taking place on selected dates across the world in 2017.

The Lego Batman Movie Days have been developed by The Lego Group and Warner Bros, and promises to be a fun experience for the whole family.

With events taking place at Lego Parks and Discovery centres across the globe, fans will be able to meet Gothan City's iconic superhero in his new Lego form. Guests will be able to pose for photo opportunities, take part in a Batman-themed scavanger hunt and try their hand at Lego-inspired build activities.

Guests can attend the experience in Manchester's Lego Discovery Centre, which runs until 31 March. The first event in Legoland Parks will launch on February 18 in California.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros teamed up with Premier PR to unveil a three-metre-high Lego Batarang on London's South Bank before the film's release. The film company also worked with Lego to bring an immersive exhibiiton to London, inspired by the DC superheroes.

