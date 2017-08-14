Lego to launch pop-up featuring clues and puzzles for children

Lego is creating a pop-up that will see families find clues and solve puzzles.

The Lego Mini Missions: Ninjas in the City experience, created by PrettyGreen, is the first time that brand is bringing together reality and fantasy.

The brand wants to drive brand engagement among five- to nine-year-olds.

They will join Lego City Police detective Chase McCain, alongside the Lego Ninjago ninjas, to form a crime fighting team. Participants will complete missions, find clues and solve puzzles as they make their way towards a final stand-off against the evil Lord Garmadon.

On arrival at "Mission Base" – located at The Queen's Walk in Lambeth, London – visitors will be given a mission briefing and receive mission packs. They will then be trained in the art of Spinjitsu, a close-combat martial arts technique featured in the world of Ninjago.

Families will have to solve as many Lego Mini Missions as they can against the clock.

The pop-up will run from 26 August until 28 August.

More: In July, Lego Friends created a summer-themed experience at Camp Bestival.

Brand Slam: Lego vs Hasbro

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.