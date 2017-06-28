Lego Friends announces summer experiences at Camp Bestival and Bluewater

Children's toy brand Lego has announced that it's Lego Friends brand will be staging a 'Friendship Party' at Camp Bestival and Bluewater shopping centre.

Lego's Friendship Party invites children and families to immerse themselves in the lives of Lego Friends characters including Stephanie, Andrea, Olivia and Emma.

The party will be hosted by Stephanie, who will encourage children to create their own Lego builds by the build carts, or on the Lego Heartlake City Pool. Andrea will encourage kids to show off their dance moves at a silent disco complete with a disco ball, pop classics, disco props and a dance floor.

Olivia will be showcasing the latest Lego Friends sets, and Emma will invite guests into her photo studio where they can capture a snap and share to social media channels.

Rebecca Dover, brand manager for Lego Friends, said: "Lego Friends is all about fun, imagination and

friendship, so what better way to celebrate than with a ‘friendship party’. We are looking forward to spending the weekend at Camp Bestival and Bluewater and are sure children are going to love the party vibe of this event whilst getting the chance to build whatever their imaginations desire at the same time."

The experience will be appearing at Camp Bestival from 28-30 July, and Bluewater shopping centre from 25-28 August.

More: In February, Warner Bros celebrated the release of the Lego Batman movie by unveiling a three-metre-high Lego Batarang on London's South Bank. In March, a Lego exhbition came to London.

