Leffe to stage 'Picnic on the Portico' event

Beer brand Leffe has teamed up with the National Gallery to stage a Picnic on the Portico experience on 4 August.

Leffe is inviting guests to the National Gallery's Portico balcony, overlooking Trafalgar Square, on 4 August for a picnic, complimented by the brand's beers. Beer experts will be on site to advise visitors on which beers will best compliment their food.

Picnic hampers will feature a menu inspired by the National Gallery's art collection and will be available to purchase, and guests will also have the opportunity to take part in craft activities.

Picnic on the Portico forms part of Leffe's wider partnership with the National Gallery, which has so far seen a range of food and drink experiences take place. Customers have been treated to a secret bar, as well as a 'Feast Your Eyes' experience which treated diners to an art-inspired food and Leffe beer pairing.

More: In June, Perrier celebrated its UK relaunch with a 'Pique-Nique' event in London. On 5 August, Sipsmith is inviting guests to a pub picnic experience, taking place on the rooftop of The Windmill in Mayfair.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.