Laurent-Perrier returns to Taste of London

Laurent-Perrier will return as the official Champagne partner of food festival Taste of London, and will be staging a series of exclusive masterclasses.

The masterclasses invite guests to step into a world of Champagne, giving them the opportunity to try Laurent-Perrier's entire range of seven Champagnes. Visitors will discover unheard stories as part of the sensorial champagne experience.

Laurent-Perrier's managing director, David Hesketh, will be onsite to immerse guests into a Champagne-filled world by revealing hidden secrets behind each of the seven Champagnes and offering guests the chance to become a Champagne aficionado. Each Champagne will also be paired with a sensorial experience, designed to elevate the senses.

Guests at the Taste of London festival are also invited to experience the Laurent-Perrier Clubhouse, where they can test the brand's Cuvée Rosé offering or be one of the first to enjoy the newly launched Champagne, La Cuvée.

Taste of London runs from 14-18 June.

Last year, Laurent-Perrier unveiled an art-deco retreat at Wilderness festival, inviting guests to travel back in time and relive the roaring twenties.

More: Champagne brand Perrier-Jouët staged a floral-inspired pop-up for the RHS Chelsea Flow Show.

