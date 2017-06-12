More Than to launch passport photo booth for dogs

Insurance company More Than will launch its Pet Paws-Port Booth on 22 June, in a bid to raise awareness that pets must have a passport before travelling abroad.

More Than's Pet Paws-Port photo booth will be installed at Victoria Park in London on 22 June, giving guests the opportunity to snap a photo for their dog's travel documents. The activation is responding to the fact that more pet owners are planning holidays with their pets in mind.

Unlike human passports, there are no rules surrounding the photos for pets, so More Than will create a grooming station, complete with pet stylists and groomers, where canines can get made up to ensure that they look their best for the camera.

Once they have been properly prepped, dogs will enter the photo booth, which features a dog basket with an adjustable seat to cater for any pet size. A speaker will play a variety of noises to alert the dogs to the camera, dog toys and treats and a touch screen camera, which owners can use to post pictures to social media directly from the booth.

The Paws-Port Booth will also appear at DogFest in Knebworth, which takes place from 24-25 June.

In January, More Than staged a 'K9' city tour designed specifically for dogs.

More: In April, pet charity Blue Cross launched a pop-up estate agents for cats, which sold properties specifically designed for feline tenants.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



