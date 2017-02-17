Land Rover launches search for grassroots rugby fans

Land Rover is scouring grassroots rugby for people who embody the game's values of resilience, integrity and passion.

The car brand has launched a tour of the UK and Ireland this week (16 February) to find players and supporters who deserve a trip to join the Lions in New Zealand for the first Test in Auckland in June.

Warren Gatland helped kick off the search by surprising West London rugby club Whitton Lions RFC during training, to mark the first stop of the tour. The Lions Head Coach turned up with legendary Lions Brian O’Driscoll, Martin Johnson, Gavin Hastings and Sir Gareth Edwards.

The surprise visit marks the first in a series of Land Rover events during the build-up to the 2017 British & Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand, involving grassroots clubs, Land Rover retailers and rugby grounds around the UK and Ireland. A British & Irish Lions branded Land Rover vehicle was also unveiled at the Whitton Lions RFC event and will be used to tour the UK and Ireland to recruit entrants for Land Rover’s competition to win a trip to the first Test in New Zealand.

The British & Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand 2017 will be Land Rover’s sixth tour and is testament to the brand’s heritage in supporting rugby at all levels.

Jaguar Land Rover, part of Tata Motors, is launching a virtual reality (VR) experience in its dealerships, enabling customers to view newly-launched vehicles before they are displayed. In September, Land Rover built a replica of Tower Bridge out of 5.8m Lego bricks to mark the launch of its 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

