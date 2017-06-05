Lacoste to celebrate legacy with immersive exhibition

Luxury brand Lacoste has appointed MKTG to deliver an immersive experience to celebrate the brand's heritage, as well as its sponsorship of the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros.

The activity will also mark the opening of Lacoste's newly designed boutique in Westfield London, as well as showcasing its sporting heritage and French Open sponsorship.

Taking place from 7-11 June, the brand will invite guests to its 'L for Lacoste' exhibition, which features a specially created gallery displaying rare and historical pieces from the archives of René Lacoste, such as clothing, tennis racquets and replica trophies. There will also be a dedicated space within the gallery which introduces Novak Djokovic as the new brand ambassador, as well as graphics, visuals and artist impressions of the famous Lacoste crocodile.

A Roland-Garros Fan Zone will also be installed, and will invite fans to watch the French Open in a viewing lounge. This marks the first time the French Open has been shown outside of ITV.

Guests will enjoy an interactive journey through the exhibition, and will have the opportunity to share their experience against the backdrop of a giant Lacoste logo in a GIF photo booth. Daily competitions will be taking place, offering visitors prizes such as ATP Final tickets.

For the first time, MKTG will be employing facial recognition technology to provide a deeper measurement of engagement, sentiment and audience demographics.

More: MKTG's managing director Michael Brown discusses how experiences are becoming the new social currency. Last month, MKTG in the US announced a partnership with video marketing platform Brandzooka.

