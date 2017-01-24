La Maison Remy Martin to return to London

La Maison Remy Martin, which will open on 16 February and run until 4 March, will welcome its members to a series of after-work gatherings and curated experiences, including lifestyle masterclasses led by some of the UK’s most talented craftsmen and experts. La Maison was previously hosted in 2014 and 2015.

The two-floor space, to be located in Soho, London, will feature a street-facing boutique selling blends from around the world, including editions from the US and China, as well as the new limited-edition Carte Blanche a Baptiste Loiseau. It will be open from 11am to 6pm. The Gallery area, which will receive guests from 4pm to midnight, will feature a street-food inspired menu while evening entertainment will be available in the Basement, which will host DJs and mixologists.

While the boutique will be open to the public during the day, to gain access to the rest of La Maison Rémy Martin, those interested will have to apply to become a member.

Last February, Pernod Ricard cognac brand Martell launch a limited edition bottle at the Wellington private members' club in London, with an event highlighting the cutting-edge, musical roots of the La French Touch bottle, which was created by pioneering DJ of the French house scene, Étienne de Crécy. Beam Suntory luxury cognac brand Courvoisier celebrated its Parisian heritage and the launch of its Artisan Edition collection by recreating a virtual impression of the Eiffel Tower at various international airports.

