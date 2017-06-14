Krug Champagne launches luxury festival in Hampshire

Krug Festival - Into the Wild is a new luxury music and culinary festival, which will be hosted by the Champagne brand on 29 July at a 19th century heritage site in Hampshire.

Argentinian culinary sybarite Francis Mallmann will headline an evening of theatrical, open fire cooking for 300 guests where each dish will be paired with Krug Champagne, including Rosé, Grande Cuvée and Vintage 2002. Mallmann wil cook using ten-foot-high fires made from sand pits, trenches and home-made dome-shaped frames to smoke, roast and char the menu.

Specialist music and online platform Mahogany will lead on music, showcasing a number of artists from its roster.

The evening will take place at The Grange, an 19th century heritage site near Northington in Hampshire, and will flow across three areas: the Palladian building; the grand auditorium and The Grange's lawn area, which includes a lake.



Last year Krug Champagne staged an exclusive music event on a remote island in the estuary of the River Blackwater in Essex.

Olivier Krug, Krug house director, said: "Francis Mallmann embodies the Krug spirit of a refined maverick. His simple and elegant approach to luxury mirrors that of the Krug house perfectly. We are delighted to be working together on this project."

Mallmann added: "The presence and aura of Krug Champagne will be embodied throughout the ‘Krug Festival - Into the Wild’ celebration this summer. Krug embraces food and taste, from roasted embers to hung dome roasting, matching the elegance of a charred scallop and the deep complex roots of well-aged beef. The event this July will encompass our shared values of choice, spirit, friendship and passion."

