Kru Live appoints operations director

Windisch has more than 12 years' experience within the industry, and previously held the role of staffing director at brand experience agency RPM. She brings extensive industry knowledge to the new role at Kru Live, having worked on projects for brands such as Heineken, Sky, Virgin, M&S and Cadbury.

Windisch said: "The deciding factor to Join Kru Live was witnessing Kru’s work ethic; they have a no-compromise approach in the quality of their delivery. I respect the way the company lives and breathes it’s values and I’m excited to be part of the agency as we continue to grow and maintain our position as the premium specialists in staffing and entertainment in the UK."

Sarah-Jane Benham, managing director of Kru Live, said: "We are thrilled to have Ingrid on board. Ingrid shares in our passion for staffing and entertainment and is driven by being best in class. Her experience delivering large scale activations will further strengthen our senior management team as we enter our next growth phase."

