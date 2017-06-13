Krispy Kreme tours giant slot machine around Intu centres

Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme has created a giant Las Vegas-style slot machine, which is currently touring Intu shopping centres in the UK.

Krispy Kreme's slot machine aims to celebrate the brand's partnership with confectionary company Hershey's Cookies ‘n’ Creme, as well as marking the launch of the new Krispy Kreme range of American-themed doughnuts.

The slot machine is making an appearance at Intu Braehead today (13 June), and will give guests the chance to win a range of prizes including Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme doughnuts, Krispy Kreme dozens, Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme bars, and milkshake vouchers. One lucky customer at each location will have the opportunity to win a Krispy Kreme Gold Card, entitling them to a year’s supply of doughnuts.

Having already toured Intu Chapelfield, The Mall at Cribbs Causeway and Intu Metrocentre, the slot machine will appear at Intu Braehead today, before travelling to Manchester Arndale shopping centre on 28 June.

Alison Reeves, marketing manager at Krispy Kreme UK, said: "We’ve been working with our PR agency, DeVries-SLAM, and our creative production partner Make it Real, to reach a broad audience with our latest promotion; driving brand engagement and ultimately sales. Intu provides the ideal locations for us to achieve our objectives and the perfect platform for us to launch our limited-edition doughnuts."

Shirley Wilcock, general manager of experiential and commercialisation at Intu, said: "We’re excited to launch Krispy Kreme’s limited edition doughnuts at our shopping centres. Our dedicated in-house teams work closely with brands to deliver compelling experiences that bring a smile to the faces of our customers and help brands reach new and engaged audiences."

Last month, Intu released 'Money Birds' into 14 of it locations across the UK, following research which shows that finding money is Britain's most joyful surprise.

