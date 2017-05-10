The Kraken Rum to roll out Kraken Freaky Tiki bar at UK festivals

Rum brand The Kraken will be bringing its Kraken Freaky Tiki bar to a selection of UK festivals this summer.

The Kraken Freaky Tiki bar will be appearing at Lost Village, Kendal Calling, Bloodstock and Camden Rocks.

During the day, festival-goers will be transported to a dark Polynesian realm with rum cocktails, hidden surprises and the chance to get their hands on exclusive prizes. When the sun goes down, guests will be able to enjoy DJ sets, charcoal face painting and drumming rituals.

The Kraken Rum's limited edition Summer Eclipse cocktail range will be on offer for visitors to try, which features tasting notes ranging from avocado through to black tea and cider. The brand's classic cocktails have been given a dark twist for the festivals; The Cider has become The Poison Apple; The Spritz has been renamed as the Ink Spritz; Punch has turned into the Octo-Punch and the Pina Colada will be served as the Freaky Tiki.

The Freaky Tiki bar will visit Camden Rocks on 3 June, Kendal Calling from 27-30 July, Bloodstock festival from 10-13 August and Lost Village from 24-27 August.

In December, The Kraken brought a Black Christmas to London, which was centred entirely around the colour black. To celebrate Valentine's Day, the brand recruited an octopus called Ken to help singles find love.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



