The Kraken Rum recruits octopus to help singles find love

Rum brand The Kraken is helping people to find love this Valentine's Day by recruiting the help of an octopus called Ken, who will set up two people to go on a date.

Inspired by the work of Paul the Octopus, who recieved world fame by correctly predicting the results of eight football matches during the 2010 World Cup, Ken will be presented with photos of potential pairings and will pick out two people to go on a date on 12 February.

Also known as the ‘cupid of cephalopods’, Ken is The Kraken Spiced Rum's alternative to Tinder and other dating solutions which people may be using to find love in the run up Valentine's Day. Each photo given to the octopus will be accompanied by a tasty treat, and Ken will then pick out the tastiest pair.

Those wanting to take part can tweet a a selfie to @KrakenRumUK using the hashtag #Rumantics. A shortlist will be chosen at random, before Ken selects the winning twosome to go on a date. The selection process will be filmed for fans to watch, and will be broadcast on The Kraken's Facebook page on 10 February.

Even if participants aren't selected to go out on a day, they still can win gifts such as limited edition dating kits. The kits will include everything needed to create ‘Any Port In A Storm’ cocktail, including The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, port, ginger beer, lime and original glassware, black roses and black candles, original Kraken hoodies and a limited edition Kraken Valentine’s card.

In addition, guests can attend Kraken haunts in London and Brighton over the Valentine's weekend, and enjoy a night dedicated to the festival of romance featuring a mystic character who will read love fortunes. Party-goers will also be able to win drinks and cocktail prizes. The activation is being delivered by Cow PR.

In December, The Kraken Rum staged an alternative Christmas event, at which guests were invited to dine on an entirely black festive dinner. This week, Cow PR worked with pet charity Blue Cross to deliver a 'Work Out like a Dog' bootcamp.

