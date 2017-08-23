Kopparberg encourages recycling at London parks

Kopparberg's 'Recycling Rig' is made up of up-cycled materials and features 30 music speakers. The installation powers parties in the capital's parks, in exchange for empty bottles and cans handed in by Londoners.

The more empty bottles and cans that are handed in, the longer the music will play. Visitors to London parks this Bank Holiday (25-28 August) will hear remixes of popular classics and summer inspired hits hosted by a resident DJ. The activation launched in London on 12 August.

The 'Recycling Rig' is the latest installment of Kopparberg's "Fånga Dagen" campaign by 18 Feet & Rising. The experiential element of the 'Recycling Rig' has been handled by Bigger.

Rob Salvesen, senior marketing manager at Kopparberg, said: "We’ve launched the Recycling Rig because it captures that spirit of ‘Fånga Dagen’ – it’s encouraging us all to do our bit to keep our parks green, while having a great time too. It’s a mindset we live by in Kopparberg town and the reason why our brand was created 24 years ago."

More: In July, Orchard Pig offered Londoners an alternative taxi service to change up the daily commute. In June, Rekorderlig embarked on a 'Beautifully Swedish' roadshow with the aim of introducing people to the Swedish concept of Lagom.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.