Kobo to host beach-themed pop-up

E-book brand Kobo will stage a #BeachBookReady pop-up from 13-25 July, celebrating the launch of the new Kobo Aura H2O eReader.

Kobo is inviting guests to a pop-up tropical beach experience, located at the world's first 'Smart Street'. The pop-up aims to be an urban getaway for Londoners, giving them a space to relax and read.

Each day that the beach pop-up is open, Kobo will be giving guests the chance to win a new Kobo Aura H2O eReader. To take part in the competition, customers must visit the experience, take a selfie with the new product and post it to either Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #BeachBookReady.

The pop-up is set to launch on Bird Street in central London, which is claimed to be the world's first 'Smart Street'. Bird Street brings fashion, lifestyle and technology together with spaces available for short term retail outlets.

