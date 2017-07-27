Kind Snacks to host rooftop yoga session

Kind's yoga session, which will be hosted by fitness influencer Cat Meffan, invites guests to soak up panoramic city views from the Skylight Rooftop at London's Tobacco Dock. The session will last for one hour, and after the class finishes, participants will be able to enjoy Kind Snack bars and light refreshments.

As well as giving Londoners a chance to combat post-work stress, the ticket cost of £10 will go towards Suspended Coffee – a charity initiative which is the advanced purchase of a coffee for someone who really needs it, no matter why. The concept aims to highlight the simple acts of kindness happening all around us and encourages others to do the same, which matches Kind's brand ethos.

The rooftop yoga class will take place on 1 August from 7-8.30pm.

More: Earlier this month, Honest opened its pop-up garden on London's Southbank, providing an immersive green sanctuary for guests. Also in July, Lululemon hosted its Sweatlife Fetsival at Tobacco Dock, encouraging visitors to take part in a day of wellbeing.

