Kin London appoints head of sales

Agency Kin London, which was launched last year by Simon Mitchell, former group sales director at The Concerto Group, has recruited Miryam Farrell to the role of head of sales.

Farrell has worked in the events industry for over 10 years across a number of fields, including venues, catering and agencies and previously worked with brands including Nike on hospitality for the 2012 Olympics.

Mitchell said:"I’m incredibly excited to have Miryam join our team, she embodies everything Kin stands for - her passion for events and providing her clients with an exceptional personal service. I want our clients to love working with us and I know they will love working with Miryam."

Farrell added: "After seeing Kin grow from strength to strength, joining the successful team was the only option. My passion is to look after clients with integrity whilst showing planning can be fun and doesn’t need to be stressful. I love using my creativity to execute events that form a benchmark to beat. I can’t wait to dive in and have a great 2017."

Last April, Kin London recruited Shreena Shah, who joined from Haymarket Media Group where she was most recently employed as head of event operations. Mitchell is also managing director at street food organisation Kerb.

