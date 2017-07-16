Kim Myhre leaves FreemanXP

Senior vice president (SVP) and managing director of FreemanXP EMEA has left the agency after three years.

Kim Myhre joined as SVP and managing director in February 2014 to establish the agency's EMEA presence and, under his leadership, FreemanXP has risen to become the seventh biggest brand experience agency in the UK, boasting experiential billings of £15.5m. Following his departure from the agency on 15 July, he will be working as an industry consultant.

FreemanXP president Dan Hoffend commented: "We thank Kim for his hard work and passion in establishing our office in London over the last three years - attracting an incredible team of talent, creating a strong culture and supporting some large opportunities across all of Freeman.

"We are in the process of recruiting Kim’s replacement and remain committed to continuing to build the best global brand experience agency in the industry. We will continue to focus on strengthening and evolving our agency practice in the EMEA market to ensure success for our business, our people and our clients."

Myhre has more than 20 years of global experience within the live events industry and developed experiential marketing strategies and campaigns for clients including BMW, Cisco, Salesforce.com and P&G. Previous roles include a nine-year stint as managing director at George P Johnson EMEA and heading up Project: Worldwide EMEA for three years as CEO.

