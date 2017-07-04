Kia to activate at Lovebox and Wireless festivals

Automotive brand Kia has partnered with Live Nation to bring its new Kia Picanto to Lovebox and Wireless Festivals this summer.

Kia will be showcasing its new Picanto model at both festivals this summer, and will also be staging experiences, social media competitions and DJ sets.

As well as partnering with Live Nation, the brand has teamed up with Capital Radio to bring a Picanto-themed roller disco to Lovebox and Wireless, and will treat guests to DJ sets from Madame X who will set up decks on the dashboard of Kia's latest model. Visitors will have the chance to win a Picanto and will be able to take it from the festival.

Visitors to both festivals will be able to make use of themed Snapchat lenses, which are sponsored by Kia.

Wireless is set to take place from 7-9 July in Finsbury Park, London, and Lovebox will run from 14-15 July in Victoria Park.

