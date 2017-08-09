Ketel One to stage Dutch brunch event

Vodka brand Ketel One is set to stage a Dutch-style brunch event in collaboration with east London restaurant Paradise Garage.

The Ketel One Dutch brunch will take place on 20 August at the Paradise Garage restaurant, and will treat guests to cocktails paired with dishes from chefs Patrick Williams and Simon Woodrow.

Michael Zee, author of cookbook Symmetry Breakfast, will be onsite to give the dishes a Dutch twist. Zee is known for his social media feed of mirrored breakfasts, and has gained recognition from names such as Jamie Oliver and co-founder of Instagram Kevin Systrom.

Ketel One will also install a summer terrace bar at the restaurant, allowing guests to enjoy an al fresco experience. This event marks the second installment of a summer long series between Ketel One and Paradise Garage, with the first of the series having taken place on 30 June.

On 12 August, Grey Goose is launching its Le Grand Fizz Brunch Club which will give diners a personalised cocktail experience.

