Kellogg's to open café in New York

17 August 2017, by Kim Benjamin, Be the First to Comment

Kellogg's is replacing its US café with a new experience in downtown New York.

Kellogg's NYC: creating new immersive offering
Kellogg's NYC: creating new immersive offering

It is set to open in the winter and aims to present different ways of eating its cereals, such as Corn Flakes, Coco Pops and Frosties.

The brand opened the doors to its first-ever permanent café in New York City in July last year. This was closed earlier this week (13 August) to make way for the new experience.

For the previous cafe, Kellogg's collaborated with numerous creative partners including renowned chefs and unexpected restaurants and culinary institutions to create unique cereal combinations and one-of-a kind experiences.

Kellogg-owned food brand Pop Tarts created a pop-up café in New York's Times Square in February, serving guests classic New York dishes with a twist.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.


Have your say

Only registered users may comment. Sign in now or register for free.

Follow us

Latest Event Jobs