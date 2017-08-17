Kellogg's to open café in New York

Kellogg's is replacing its US café with a new experience in downtown New York.

It is set to open in the winter and aims to present different ways of eating its cereals, such as Corn Flakes, Coco Pops and Frosties.

The brand opened the doors to its first-ever permanent café in New York City in July last year. This was closed earlier this week (13 August) to make way for the new experience.

For the previous cafe, Kellogg's collaborated with numerous creative partners including renowned chefs and unexpected restaurants and culinary institutions to create unique cereal combinations and one-of-a kind experiences.

Kellogg-owned food brand Pop Tarts created a pop-up café in New York's Times Square in February, serving guests classic New York dishes with a twist.

