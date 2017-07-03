Just Eat brings its Food Festival back to London

Online food order and delivery service Just Eat will bring back its Just Eat Food Fest to east London from 14-16 July.

Just Eat's Food Fest will return to east London this year, inviting guests to experience three days of food and music. This year's theme will be 'Desert Island Dishes', which will encourage festival-goers to consider what their ultimate dish would be, should they find themselves stranded on a desert island.

The brand will help guests to decide on their ultimate dish by serving up Britain's most loved takeaway dishes, as they relax and enjoy the beach-inspired setting. Visitors will also be treated to cuisines from around the globe, cocktails and live music which aims to bring the island vibe to life.

Just Eat's Food Fest will run from 14-16 July at the Red Market in Old Street, London.

More: Just Eat launched its first Food Fest in London last year, with appearances from celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger and Jodie Kidd. On 16 March, the brand offered customers one penny pizzas for one hour to anyone with the first name Mary.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.