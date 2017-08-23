Julius Meinl celebrates World Coffee Day with poetry activation

Vienna-based coffee roaster Julius Meinl is staging is staging its annual 'Meet with a Poem' campaign to celebrate World Coffee Day.

World Coffee Day takes place on 1 October, and Julius Meinl is staging its global 'Meet with a Poem' campaign in celebration. It is the second consecutive year that the brand has staged the campaign.

The brand is encouraging restaurants, hotels and cafés across the globe to take part in the campaign. Northbank Restaurant in London has been confirmed as one of the restaurants taking part.

Julius Meinl will equip the companies taking part with everything they need to turn their spaces into a "creative melting pot". Ultimately, the brand hopes to inspire people across the world to share poems in exchange for a complimentary coffee.

Participating locations will receive support from a dedicated digital, social, PR and experiential efforts. The brand has also developed an app to support the campaign. The leading creative agency behind the campaign is McCann Bucharest.

Julius Meinl staged a 'Pay with a Poem' initiative in February to celebrate World Poetry Day.

More: Gallery - Starbucks hosts 'Cold Coffee' tasting experience

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.