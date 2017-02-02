Juicy Couture to launch pop-up cupcake bakery experience

To launch its new fragrance, Juicy Couture has worked with The Persuaders to create a mobile cupcake bakery.

Viva La Juicy Sucre by Juicy Couture is a new floral fruity gourmand fragrance for women, which comes inside a cupcake case. To launch the product, The Persuaders has converted a van into a Juicy Couture-inspired cupcake bakery experience where consumers will be surprised to find a ball pit inside. Consumers can share their experience on social media using the hashtag #EatDessertFirst. The bakery will start on a UK tour this weekend (4 February).

The idea is to attract female millennials and immerse them in the glamorous, irreverent and fun world of Juicy Couture and its new fragrance.

The experience will tour 15 UK cities and universities, starting with a visit to Glasgow’s main shopping area this Saturday (4 February). The tour will also visit Newcastle, University of Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Cardiff.

The Persuaders has also worked with Not on the High Street and together they launched the brand's 'Colour Saturday' tour in December.

For L'Oreal Luxe, the agency created the Flowerbomb Taxi last September to promote the brand's new fragrance.

