Jose Cuervo stages Tequila Town experience

Tequila brand Jose Cuervo is bringing its Tequila Town back to Wilderness Festival, which runs until 6 August.

Jose Cuervo's Tequila Town returns to Wilderness Festival this year, and aims to transport guests to a Latin American hacienda, serving them tequila-based cocktails for a taste of Mexico.

Guests are able to enjoy cocktails with a tequila twist, such as the Jose Maria - a tequila heavy version of the classic bloody mary. In addition, street food vendor Man Meat Fire is on hand to serve guests Mexian-themed street food to compliment their tequila cocktails.

The Mexican-inspired menu includes pulled pork tacos with a Bloody Maria salsa, jalapeno hot wings with a blue cheese and tequila dip, and padron peppers alongside tortilla chips. Jose Cuervo is also hosting masterclasses, led by the brand's mixologists, teaching guests how to make the perfect margarita.

More: Arm & Hammer is staging an 'apothecary' activation at Wilderness this year, inviting guests to witness scientific experiments. Heineken is launching its Heineken Hall, which will feature activities such as speed dating and stand-up comedy.

