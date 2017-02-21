Jordan Brand opens pop-up for NBA All-Star weekend

Nike-owned trainer and apparel brand Air Jordan opened a pop-up shop in New Orleans to celebrate the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star weekend.

The Jordan Brand pop-up ran from 17-19 February, and featured a custom T-Shirt bar, live music performances and exclusive look at the Jordan 'Gotta Shine' collection.

Guests were invited inside to experience a sneaker museum, which showcased some of Jordan Brand's classic styles dipped in gold. Visitors could also attend the pop-up to learn about the history of the brand, as well as getting insight into styles worn by Michael Jordan himself.

The pop-up also offered guests the chance to design their own sneakers, using plain printed outlines of trainers and an array of different colours to create unique, personal styles. A retail space showcasing sneakers and apparel available to purchase was also in place.

Soft drink brand Mountain Dew also celebrated the NBA All-Star weekend with a range of fan experiences, including a 3x3 basketball game for elite amateur players. Bud Light also activated at the event, staging live music performances and panel discussions.

