John Lewis to sponsor OnBlackheath festival

Retailer John Lewis has partnered with agency PrettyGreen to sponsor OnBlackheath festival, which takes place from 9-10 September.

PrettyGreen will work with the retailer to create and activate numerous John Lewis touch points throughout the festival. John Lewis' sponsorship of the festival is now in its fourth year.

OnBlackheath festival promises to be a weekend for music and food lovers, with a taste for fringe entertainment. The festival caters for 25,000 guests per day and this year's music line-up includes The Libertines, Travis, De La Soul and Jake Bugg.

Sian Baker, managing director at PrettyGreen, said: "OnBlackheath festival is an amazing festival for people of all ages who are looking for a boutique festival experience. Working with John Lewis we are lucky enough to have been involved in the festival helping to shape and grow it with both the John Lewis and OnBlackheath team into a truly interactive and rewarding customer experience."

In April, John Lewis launched its National Treasure summer campaign, featuring activity and partnerships from more than 100 brands. Earlier this month, the retailer teamed up with Wedgwood to host a quintessentially British tea experience.

