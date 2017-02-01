JetBlue surprises New York commuters

Airline JetBlue gave commuters the chance to win a trip to Jamaica, by staging an activation at New York's Jamaica station.

Changing trains at Jamaica Station is a rush hour ritual for millions of Long Island Railroad commuters. Earlier this week, airline JetBlue surprised a few of them with a different kind of change.

On 30 January, the airline teamed up with Jamaica Tourist Board for a giveaway-themed activation staged at Jamaica Station. Commuters were asked to consider trading in their train ticket for another 'Jamaica' and a trip to Montego Bay.

The 'Change at Jamaica' activation featured a stand showing colours associated with Jamaica, with reggae music to attract passing commuters. Fifteen lucky commuters who stopped by the stand and interacted with the hosts were rewarded with a trip to Jamaica, presented by JetBlue employees.

Amazon Video launched a partnership with airline JetBlue by creating a pop-up cinema in New York's JFK Airport. Last weekend, Swiss International Airlines (Swiss) staged a ski-themed event in London, which aimed to set a world record for the longest ski lift queue.

