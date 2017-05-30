Jaguar Land Rover unveils immersive light installation

Automotive brand Jaguar Land Rover has worked with creative events agency Produce UK to bring a light installation to Hay Festival of Literature and the Arts.

The festival kicked off on 25 May, and will run until 4 June. The 'Night Time Sun' installation has been created by Jaguar Land Rover and Produce UK, and uses solar lamps to cast its light over festival goers as the sun sets.

The installation has been inspired by the brand's 'Lighting up Lives' project, which aims to help families in rural Kenya by bringing safe, reliable solar power to 1.2 million people by 2020.

Throughout the Hay Festival, Jaguar Land Rover will be hosting interactive sessions in its Story Nook tent, giving guests the opportunity to connect with children in Kenya and to learn more about the transformational power of solar energy.

The Lighting up Lives initiative is being implemented by Jaguar Land Rover’s specialist project partner

ClimateCare, and aims to make solar technology available in remote communities.

In January, Jaguar Land Rover introduced a virtual reality experience in its its dealerships, enabling customers to view newly-launched vehicles before they are displayed.

