Jaguar Land Rover to launch Tech Fest

Jaguar Land Rover is launching its inaugural Tech Fest this month, which will stick to a theme of 'Technology with Heart'.

Jaguar Land Rover's Tech Fest will explore the role that technology plays in the future of the automotive industry.

Guests will be able to explore innovative exhibits and interactive displays which showcase the impact of technology, and how it is working to make a difference. The festival will transport attendees to a futuristic world with self-driving cars, and vehicles controlled by drones.

Jaguar will be sharing its vision on the future of electric mobility via a virtual reality experience. The brand will also be unveiling electric performance SUV - the Jaguar I-PACE Concept. Jaguar Land Rover engineers and designers will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice.

Younger guests can experience being race drivers for the day in mini Formula E race cars. A Formula E simulator is also on offer for visitors to enjoy.

The Tech Fest runs from 8-10 September, and will take place at Central Saint Martins in London.

More: In June, Jaguar Land Rover unveiled an immersive light installation at Hay Festival of Literature and the Arts. In March, Jaguar and De Agostini offered Londoners a 'stylish' alternative for their daily commute.

