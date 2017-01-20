Jaguar Land Rover to introduce VR to showrooms

Jaguar Land Rover, part of Tata Motors, is launching a virtual reality (VR) experience in its dealerships, enabling customers to view newly-launched vehicles before they are displayed.

The automotive brand intends to use VR to immerse potential customers in each new product it launches. Those interested will be able to use VR 'experience packs' with VR headsets at showrooms in the UK and abroad, which will enable them to explore life-sized models of vehicles with a 360-degree tour, alongside animations highlighting technical details.

Jaguar Land Rover says it intends to roll out the VR experience across more than 1,500 retailers in 85 markets. The first vehicle to implement the VR will be the Land Rover Discovery, with the technology also being implemented on all subsequent new vehicles in 2017.

Andy Goss, group sales operations director, said: "The VR experience will help retailers to break the ice with customers and inject even more fun into the process of buying our vehicles."

In October, Jaguar Land Rover launched a new store at Westfield Stratford City, in partnership with digital retail company Rockar, that puts customer experience and transparency first.

The brand also staged a tactile exhibition of the latest and near future automotive technology at last year's Paris Motor Show.

