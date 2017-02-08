Jägermeister and Soho Radio launch Jäger Soho project

German spirits brand Jägermeister and Soho Radio have teamed up to launch a new project, Jäger Soho, in central London.

Jäger Soho is a space curated by Jägermeister and London-based radio station, Soho Radio, that will provide a platform for the creative and entrepreneurial communities to launch and expand their start-up businesses, by appearing in an eye-catching window in the heart of central London.

The space is being left open to creatives to take over and use how they please, providing the business idea has a German or Soho influence.

The brand will curate a series of two-month-long residencies throughout 2017, and are calling on designers, innovators, artists, filmmakers and other creatives to use the space and deliver their own pop-up business. Jägermeister will provide the space, power and essential facilities, but the rest is being left to the users creativity to transform the location into a place that reflects their idea.

Jägermeister will be on hand to help with publicising and promotion. Interested parties must pitch their ideas to the brand by 26 February and give information on their business experience, explain why they would need the space and include links to social platforms. The brand will then create a shortlist after selecting the best pitches.

Last month, Bacardi and Major Lazer launched a one-year experiential collaboration called the 'Sound of Rum'.

More: Nando's, Jägermeister and Bulmers at Bestival 2016

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



