Jägermeister brings back JägerHaus to UK festivals

German spirit Jägermeister has worked with brand experience agency Frukt to bring back its JägerHaus to the UK festival scene this summer.

Jägermeister is set to bring its JägerHaus experience to UK festivals including Lovebox, Citadel, Kendal Calling and Bestival.

The structure is 20m x 20m in size and features seven spaces to immerse guests in a Jägermeister experience. Spaces include The Lodge, which promises visitors a range of curious experiences; the Backyard, where festival-goers can enjoy an ice cold Jägermeister serve and participate in interactive games; the Warehouse, where guests can enjoy live music, and the Loft members bar area, which is located on the first floor. Each space is connected via luminous and aromatic tunnels to ensure the experience is fully immersive.

Jägermeister worked closely with Frukt to revitalise the activation for this year's festival season, ensuring that the customer experience remained at a high standard. More than 180 music acts have played at the JägerHaus, including Metronomy, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Ratboy and Novelist. This year's line up at Lovebox features artists such as Krrum, Loyal, Elder Island and Jaykae, while the Kendal Calling line up will see bands such as Deaf Havana, Anteros and Frank Turner take to the stage.

Nicole Goodwin, marketing director at Jägermeister, said: "Jägermeister is a complex and crafted drink that is synonymous with deep friendships and music. The JägerHaus is a music platform that expresses this perfectly. The reaction from crowds and artists has been fantastic and our partnership with Frukt has proved very fruitful both strategically and creatively. We look forward to doing it all again in summer 2017."

Jim Robinson, managing director of Frukt, said: "We can’t wait to take the JägerHaus back on the road this summer. It’s a very ambitious project that has seen every department in the agency play their part from strategy and planning to design and creative, talent and rights to sccount management. I’m incredibly proud of the Frukt family for the huge team effort they continue to display."

The JägerHaus won the award for 'Best Brand at a Festival or Public Event' at the Event Awards 2016.

More: In February, Jägermeister teamed up with Soho Radio for its Jäger Soho project, providing a platform for the creative and entrepreneurial communities to launch and expand their start-up businesses.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



