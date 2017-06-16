Jacob's to launch cracker restaurant

United Biscuits brand Jacob's is launching a one-day cracker-themed pop-up together with musician, foodie and cheesemaker Alex James.

James, who is in the band Blur, is working with Jacobs with the aim of elevating ordinary, every-day ingredients into something extraordinary to inspire people to get creative with crackers.

The pop-up, hosted by James and taking place in Covent Garden, will be open on 22 June and will feature a lunch and dinner tasting menu served entired on Jacob's lunchtime crackers range, including ciabatta, crispbreads, flatbreads and cream crackers.

The restaurant will serve up a five-course lunch and six-course dinner menu. The lunch menu includes a selection of brunch-style dishes like poached eggs and a Jacob’s spin on beans-on-toast. The dinner service includes British classics with a twist, like prawn cocktail and roast beef.

Jacob's previous activations include what it said was the longest ever cheeseboard, launched in London in 2015. Last year, snack brand Ryvita teamed up with a food and flavour scientist to launch the experiential Colour Your Palate Café.



