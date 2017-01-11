Jack Morton Worldwide hires new executive creative director

Ferrar will start in the role immediately, and will be based in the agency's London office. He will be responsible for leading the team’s creative offering.

With more than 20 years of experience within the industry, Ferrar brings to the role a passion for embracing and leveraging innovative technologies. He previously worked for R/GA, where he partnered with clients to help fuel business transformation. Ferrar has also worked for agencies such as Interbrand and Imagination, and counts BT, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Shell, Canon, Heineken, Nike, Unilever, Samsung and Siemens amongst his clients.

Damian Ferrar, SVP, executive creative director, Jack Morton Worldwide said: "Jack Morton has a fantastic reputation throughout the industry as an innovative and forward-thinking creative agency. I couldn’t be more excited to join a team that is as committed to delivering game-changing creative solutions as I am."

When discussing Damian's appointment, Julian Pullan, vice chairman and president international at Jack Morton Worldwide, said: "[Damian's] short-term goals are getting to know the team. We have 50 or 60 people here in the creative team and he'll be leading and working with that team. And the same thing goes for our clients; so he'll be meeting a lot of our clients and trying to get under the skin of their needs."

Pullan continued: "The long-term goal is to work hand-in-hand with Mike Kunheim, the managing director here [Jack Morton], to grow the agency and, in particular, do so by coming up with evermore impactful and effective solutions for our clients. "

Another announcement made today was the appointment of former Jack Morton vice president, creative director, Jeavon Smith, as creative director for agency Amplify.

Commenting on the move, Pullan said: "The opportunity at Amplify came up at a very similar time, and it was a good opportunity for Jeavon, and a step up for him - a bigger role in a smaller agency. Jeavon's only worked at Jack Morton so far, he's been with us for all of his career, so he was keen to see what life was like outside. But we very much hope to see him back here one day."

Also this month, agency FreemanXP announced new senior appointments to its EMEA team. On 9 January, Kin London appointed Miryam Farrell as its new head of sales.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



