Jack Morton secures major wins with Google and Max Factor

Jack Morton Worldwide has made a number a senior appointments, including a promotion for Mike Kunheim, following four major wins with Google, Max Factor, Konica Minolta and Scania.

Kunheim, who has worked for Jack Morton for 18 years and was made London managing director in October 2015, has been promoted to executive vice president.

The promotion recognises the key role he has played in the development of Jack Morton's offices in London and Seoul. He has led the growth of the agency and helped to build deeper client relationships, whilst also attracting and retaining talent.

Jack Morton has also announced five new hires. Chris Davidson and Oksana Koval have been appointed as business directors, while Ben Phillips joins Jack Morton as client development manager. Jonathan Bates will take on the role of senior creative associate and Robin Frosh has been appointed as account manager.

Julian Pullan, vice chairman and president international at Jack Morton Worldwide, said: "I would like to congratulate Mike on the success his excellent leadership, passion for brand experience and thirst for innovation has brought to the agency. I have no doubt that with the combination of our fantastic team and Mike’s leadership, 2017 will continue to be a hugely exciting year as we create more extraordinary experiences which help our clients meet their business objectives."

Mike Kunheim, executive vice president and managing director, said: "The success we’ve seen so far this year is a credit to the awesome client relationships and world-class talent we have at Jack. It’s a real privilege and pleasure to have the opportunity to lead the London team as we continue to grow our extraordinary agency."

In January, Jack Morton announced the appointment of Damian Ferrar as its new executive creative director.

