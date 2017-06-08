Jack Daniel's and Strongbow to activate at Isle of Wight Festival 2017

Jack Daniel's, Strongbow, British Airways and Old Mout Cider will be providing brand experiences at Isle of Wight Festival 2017, which kicks off today.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2017, which runs from 8-11 June, will see cider brand Strongbow return for the fifth year. This year it will host Strongbow Yard, which features a bar and DJ booth that will provide music until 1am every night.

Old Mout Kiwi Camp will feature up-cycled sofa swings, a cider bar and the 'Tent of Little Adventures', which will host Disco Yoga, Gospeloke and Rockaoke. Visitors can also skip the queue to the bar by taking a ride on the brand's Sip & Slide.

Jack Daniel's will bring Jack Rocks to the festival for the third year running, which will showcase emerging talent.

British Airways will host 'BA Access All Areas', which will feature resident DJs including the Dixon Brothers and will be offering competitions to win flights from Gatwick to New York, Peru, Cape Town and Costa Rica.

Wine brand Black Tower will create the Black Tower Bar in the arena, which invites guests to chill in its garden while enjoying a glass of Black Tower and listen to Black Tower’s famous DJ, Martin Pegler and Nicole and Lucy performing jazz and chart classics.

