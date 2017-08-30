Jack Daniel's to launch Tennessee-inspired pop-up

"The meeting place" aims to replicate the bars and "Honky Tonks" of Tennessee with whiskey-based cocktails, food from Zelman Meats and Mother Clucker, as well as a line-up of live music.

The brand will host 200 people at the Hoxton Docks in east London on 6 and 7 September.

To grab tickets for the event, people will need to head over to the cocktail bar, Zelman Meats or Mother Clucker and purchase a Jack Daniel's drink. Alongside the drink, they will be handed a postcard to fill out their details and post into a Tennessee style mailbox.

More: This summer, Jack Daniel's launched its Jack Rocks 7 concept across UK festivals.

Gallery: Jack Daniel's, Old Mout Cider and Strongbow at Isle of Wight Festival 2017

